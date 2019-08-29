Washington Fed (WAFD) Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $1.07 Million as Market Value Rose; Vonage Hldgs (VG) Shareholder Legal & General Group Plc Lowered Its Holding by $789,000 as Share Value Rose

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 78,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 577,992 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, down from 656,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 671,667 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 38,324 shares as the company's stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 187,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 148,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 145,119 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Vonage +11.4% as Q1 income tops high estimates – Seeking Alpha" on May 08, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

