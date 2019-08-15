Washington Fed (WAFD) Holding Boosted by Acadian Asset Management Llc; As Chegg (CHGG) Market Valuation Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Upped Holding

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) by 1187.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 379,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 411,741 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, up from 31,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 489,015 shares traded or 21.09% up from the average. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR BANCORP TO PURSUE ALTERNATIVES; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Names Thomas Kelley Vice Chairman; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.55 million, up from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 1.94M shares traded or 30.02% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) by 32,275 shares to 816,105 shares, valued at $28.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

