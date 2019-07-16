Washington Capital Management Upped Mylan N V (MYL) Stake; Sankaty Advisors Has Boosted Its Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $2.96 Million

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 4.30M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 26/04/2018 – Mylan at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan and local union agree on buyout terms; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 201044 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 15/05/2018 – GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLEN.NS – GRANT OF SUBSTITUTION AND SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF GENERIC SERETIDE ACCUHALER IN DENMARK; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals from the European Commission and TGA Australia for Semglee™, Biosimilar Insulin Glargine; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: FDA NOTIFIED THAT EPIPENS AVAILABLE, NOT A SHORTAGE; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS WILL RECEIVE AN UP-FRONT FEE UNDER DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Net $87.1M

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 4.01M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Lc Ct has 1.08 million shares. Investec Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 269,509 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 0.02% or 24.31 million shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 15,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 844 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 225,749 shares. 26,076 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 0.03% stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Motco has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 10,000 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.01% or 114,211 shares in its portfolio. 180,818 are held by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Spc holds 18,925 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.34 million shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 392,513 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,278 shares to 10,424 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,055 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).