Washington Capital Management Upped Mylan N V (MYL) Stake by $615,020 as Stock Declined; Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Shareholder Eii Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $406,904 as Share Price Rose

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 10,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,077 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 30,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 534,052 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 4.11 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 15/05/2018 – GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLEN.NS – GRANT OF SUBSTITUTION AND SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF GENERIC SERETIDE ACCUHALER IN DENMARK; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 10/04/2018 – Mylan To Acquire Global Marketing Rights To MS Treatment From Israel’s Mapi Pharma — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 23/03/2018 – Mylan’s Prasugrel Mylan Gets Generic Recommendation in Europe; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Certain Employees at Mylan SpA Unit Were Served With Search Warrants on April 18; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Expect to Get Decision From EMA in 2H; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,465 shares to 25,055 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,794 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 6.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.76 per share. OHI’s profit will be $155.59 million for 13.36 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. INSOFT STEVEN J had sold 50,000 shares worth $2.00M.