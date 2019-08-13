Washington Capital Management Upped Mylan N V (MYL) Position by $615,020; Macys (M) Shareholder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Upped Its Stake by $4.99 Million as Stock Price Declined

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 4.97M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – SUBMISSION OF A REGULATORY APPLICATION TO JAPANESE MHLW FOR ONCE-DAILY FLUTICASONE FUROATE/UMECLIDINIUM/VILANTEROL; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 11/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN REPORTS LAUNCH OF GENERIC ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE YAZ; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: SHIRE DEVELOPMENT, LLC v. MYLAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2268 – 2018-04-06; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A SUBSEQUENT COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONE PAYMENT AND SALES ROYALTIES

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 15.21 million shares traded or 61.10% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Macy’s Jeff Gennette Keeps Laser Focus on Customer; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q EPS 45c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Macy’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (M); 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to End Joint Venture With Fung Retailing Limited; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO SEES COMP SALES ON OWNED, LICENSED BASIS TO INCREASE 1 PCT TO 2 PCT FOR FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – MACY’S BUYS STORY

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Macy’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:M) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Greif (NYSE:GEF) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 91 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited owns 115,438 shares.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,465 shares to 25,055 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,955 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s What’s Pushing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Even Lower Today – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, MMM, MYL – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: FTNT, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mylan: Merger With Pfizer’s Upjohn Changes The Narrative – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biopharma Tie-Ups and Quebecois Weed Woes – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.