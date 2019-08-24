Washington Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) as Market Valuation Rose; As Silicon Motion Technol (SIMO) Shares Declined, Arga Investment Management LP Trimmed Holding

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technol (SIMO) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 570,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.59M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 362,127 shares traded or 12.03% up from the average. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,580 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 8,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $376.89. About 1.27M shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Lockheed Martin Provides Commonwealth of Australia with Space Situational Awareness System Apr 17, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Pentagon Says Lockheed Must Keep $1.1 Trillion F-35 Costs Down; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 24/04/2018 – Germany, France agree main needs of new joint fighter programme; 17/04/2018 – Sweden, India agree to strengthen cooperation on defence; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video); 17/04/2018 – STRATASYS-CO, PHOENIX ANALYSIS & DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE TO DELIVER ADVANCED 3D PRINTED PARTS FOR NASA’S ORION MISSION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers holds 0.18% or 2,067 shares. Adage Prtn Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co invested 0.42% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.27% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.25% or 409,835 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 39,979 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs accumulated 4,437 shares. Lvm Management Limited Mi accumulated 1.5% or 21,788 shares. Service has 0.15% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Efg Asset Management (Americas) owns 3,059 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 253 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 110,000 shares. 4,560 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bourgeon Capital Limited Company reported 0.34% stake. Rothschild Invest Corp Il owns 7,969 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 21,493 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.92 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity. 750 shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S, worth $229,533.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 78,261 shares to 113,537 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 52,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).