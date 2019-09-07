Washington Capital Management Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Has Trimmed by $1.01 Million; Nexus Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $314,100 as Stock Rose

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 8,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 10,424 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 18,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.72. About 1.34 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 34,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 781,885 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, down from 816,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service; 19/03/2018 – GRAND PEACE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – Ll GE HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES POWER UNIT EXCEEDING $1B 2018 COST CUT TARGET; 20/04/2018 – The engine’s maker is a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service USA 2018; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 16.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 6,025 shares to 473,574 shares, valued at $35.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 33,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 2,310 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 159,714 shares. Bokf Na reported 227,543 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 66,266 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Valicenti Advisory Serv Incorporated owns 21,532 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 2.08 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 19.57M shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 124,436 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.02% or 11,750 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Limited Co owns 20,220 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 73,306 were reported by Brandywine. Panagora Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 218,223 shares. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd reported 1.88M shares stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $3.00M worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 11.68 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,758 were accumulated by Philadelphia. Appleton Inc Ma owns 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,996 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Aperio Group Lc accumulated 332,180 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 0.2% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hennessy reported 10,000 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,566 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc has 8,504 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,991 shares. Texas-based Brookmont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.9% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). North Star Invest Management has invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cutler Counsel Lc reported 62,153 shares. Enterprise Serv Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 1,928 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Atlas Browninc has 5,639 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.

