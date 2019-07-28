Washington Capital Management Stake in Mylan N V (MYL) Lifted as Stock Value Declined; Soroban Capital Partners LP Increased Sony (SNE) Position by $42.64 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 53.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.39M, up from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 1.63 million shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 22/05/2018 – Sony in $2.3 bln deal for EMI, becomes world’s biggest music publisher; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Removed From Sony Vue Platforms; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS TO BOOK ABOUT 100 BLN YEN PROFIT AT OPERATING LEVEL WITH ACQUISITION OF REST OF STAKE IN EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING; 27/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Music Overhauls Legacy Label to Adapt to Streaming World; 21/05/2018 – SONY FY 2020 IP&S OPER. TARGET GOAL 85B YEN TO 105B YEN; 20/03/2018 – Sony at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – Variety: Sony Lays Off 12 at Crackle; More Cuts Likely Coming in TV, Film Units; 11/04/2018 – Former Sony Interactive CEO Andrew House Joins KEYPR’s Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Sony Capital Corporation’s Us Cp Programme

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 3.60M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals from the European Commission and TGA Australia for Semglee™, Biosimilar Insulin Glargine; 23/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan layoffs include some non-union employees; 25/04/2018 – GLAXO SEES FY ADJ EPS GROWTH 4-7% CER IF NO ADVAIR GENERIC; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.38, REV VIEW $12.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED BY MYLAN INC. AND GUARANTEED BY MYLAN N.V; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – REAFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Report: Large-scale layoffs at Mylan; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,050 shares to 13,955 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,794 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 91 shares. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) owns 115,438 shares.

