Washington Capital Management Stake in Mylan N V (MYL) Has Lifted by $615,020; Diversified Investment Strategies Cut Its Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stake by $1.34 Million

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 5.13 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 17/05/2018 – GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair’s last gasp; 10/05/2018 – U.S. DoJ investigates Mylan on trade compliance for certain products; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-ON APRIL 9, A UNIT RECEIVED CIVIL INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM COMMERCIAL LITIGATION BRANCH OF U.S. DOJ CONCERNING TAA COMPLIANCE FOR SOME PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – Mylan cuts 15 pct of workforce at West Virginia plant; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 29/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – SUBMISSION OF A REGULATORY APPLICATION TO JAPANESE MHLW FOR ONCE-DAILY FLUTICASONE FUROATE/UMECLIDINIUM/VILANTEROL; 23/04/2018 – Mylan Presenting at Conference Apr 27; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN DISCUSSED EPIPEN SUPPLY ISSUES IN STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi™ Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 190,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 63,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 254,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $835.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 591,983 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Moreover, Intll Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Moreover, Prtn Lc has 0.07% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 167,200 shares. Principal Fincl, Iowa-based fund reported 954,735 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 698,073 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0% or 35,370 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Llc stated it has 30,800 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.44% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 83,812 shares. Northern Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 115,438 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 91 shares.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,200 shares to 27,794 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,793 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

