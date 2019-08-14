Washington Capital Management Stake in Mylan N V (MYL) Has Lifted as Share Value Declined; Torray Trimmed Position in Accenture (ACN) by $446,336 as Shares Rose

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Accenture (ACN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 94,683 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.67M, down from 97,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Accenture for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $187.95. About 651,257 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.09% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 6.13 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 23/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan layoffs include some non-union employees; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi™ Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES OF $2.68 BLN, DOWN 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS IN FILING IT IS COOPERATING WITH DOJ DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – NON-CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR 4 AGREEMENTS, 3 OF WHICH WERE ENTERED INTO AFTER MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ABOUT $265.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Mylan $Bmark 10Y +185a (+/- 5), 30Y +225a (+/- 5)

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.48 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Tech Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16,385 shares to 128,306 shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 6,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Genmab Adr (GMXAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The France-based Axa has invested 0.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 0.01% or 1,269 shares. Td Asset has invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 0.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability accumulated 1,174 shares. Middleton Ma accumulated 0.06% or 2,200 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 260,517 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.73% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Eastern National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,824 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 49,207 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability invested in 5,634 shares. City reported 954 shares stake.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,340 shares to 18,830 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,580 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).