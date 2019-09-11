Washington Capital Management Stake in Mylan N V (MYL) Boosted by $615,020 as Share Value Declined; As Verizon (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Excalibur Management Has Upped Holding

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 2.53M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.60; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY GLATIRAM; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 23/03/2018 – Mylan’s Prasugrel Mylan Gets Generic Recommendation in Europe; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 13.10M shares traded or 6.35% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 10.52M shares. 96,599 are owned by Miracle Mile Llc. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 43,610 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 26,892 were reported by Wilkins Counsel. Gyroscope Grp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Caprock Gp Inc, a Idaho-based fund reported 43,493 shares. Quantum Cap has 21,680 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 197,305 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Limited Company owns 4,893 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 0.86% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com reported 0.74% stake. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lvw Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bender Robert & reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,754 shares to 6,664 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 9,940 shares to 9,035 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,793 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

