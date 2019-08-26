Washington Capital Management Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Has Lowered by $1.01 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder First Foundation Advisors Lifted Position by $2.89 Million as Market Value Rose

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 8,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 10,424 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 18,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123.09. About 1.91M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 100.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 11,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 23,362 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, up from 11,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.83 million shares traded or 33.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,771 shares to 733,950 shares, valued at $16.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 6,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,973 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 10.87 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

