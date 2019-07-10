Washington Capital Management Position in Mylan N V (MYL) Upped by $615,020; Covington Capital Management Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Increased by $4.05 Million as Share Value Rose

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 5.09M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 20/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Report: Large-scale layoffs at Mylan; 19/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022141 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 210364 Company: MYLAN PHARMS INC; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – COMPANIES EXPECT TO RECEIVE A DECISION FROM EMA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 09/05/2018 – FDA says Mylan’s EpiPen is in shortage in U.S; 28/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – INTRODUCE IN U.S. THIRD COST-SAVING HIV COMBINATION; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 28.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 68,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 309,843 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 241,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 15.95M shares traded or 18.76% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 115,438 shares. 91 are held by Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mylan (MYL) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Down – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, MELI – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mylan: Blank Check On Growth? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan (MYL) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,278 shares to 10,424 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,830 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huawei urging Verizon to license patents – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 22,353 shares to 133,391 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,153 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company owns 86,079 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank holds 0.79% or 90,576 shares in its portfolio. 38,585 are held by Joel Isaacson Company Lc. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 60,987 shares. 148,528 were reported by Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel. Buckingham Asset reported 0.4% stake. Birinyi Assocs Inc owns 29,047 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Cullen Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Andra Ap owns 129,200 shares. Bahl Gaynor owns 78,262 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bernzott Capital Advsr invested in 138,434 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Lincoln Natl Corp reported 51,202 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company holds 12,121 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holding Incorporated accumulated 5.19 million shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 0.34% or 3.66M shares.