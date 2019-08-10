Washington Capital Management Lowered Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $431,600 as Shares Rose; Checchi Capital Advisers Has Raised Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Market Valuation Declined

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 10,995 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 7,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 27,794 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 32,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.15 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 16/03/2018 – The CDC says Shingrix is preferred over Merck’s Zostavax; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday – health ministry; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Inv Mangement invested 0.51% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Chevy Chase Trust Holdings reported 2.30M shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Nippon Life has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Lee Danner & Bass Inc reported 106,337 shares stake. Fjarde Ap holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 786,032 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.14% or 4,530 shares. New York-based General Amer Investors has invested 1.53% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rampart Investment Mgmt Company Lc accumulated 45,556 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 5.16% or 771,698 shares. Jones Financial Cos Lllp stated it has 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Osterweis Cap Management reported 0.06% stake. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 4.84 million shares. 1.65 million are owned by Company Comml Bank. 8,732 were reported by M Kraus. Arizona State Retirement System reported 546,200 shares stake.