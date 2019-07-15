Washington Capital Management Lifted Its Mylan N V (MYL) Stake by $615,020 as Stock Declined; Holder Oppenheimer Asset Management Raised Insulet (PODD) Stake

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 148.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 6,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,188 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, up from 4,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $120.63. About 14,250 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 19.34% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Commercial Partnerships to Support its European Expansion; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 14/03/2018 lnsulet to Share Omnipod Clinical Data at Three Major European National Diabetes Congresses; 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 290,628 shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES OF $2.68 BLN, DOWN 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Mylan $1.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – REAFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN DISCUSSED EPIPEN SUPPLY ISSUES IN STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202970 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 06/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED BY MYLAN INC. AND GUARANTEED BY MYLAN N.V

More notable recent Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Inside the low-key Boston design firm behind everything from sneakers to ‘body on a chip’ – Boston Business Journal” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Insulet (PODD) Up 27.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insulet Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PODD) 1.6% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Insulet Posts Positive Earnings for the Second Consecutive Quarter – The Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Insulet and Novocure Are Going Gangbusters – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $937,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). 2,630 were reported by Stephens Ar. Columbus Circle Invsts stated it has 95,003 shares. Amer Int Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 6,755 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 4,140 shares. Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Corporation invested in 181,222 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Co invested in 0.72% or 119,497 shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 381,633 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 2,374 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Com reported 8.82 million shares. Parkside Financial Bank has 0% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) or 117,698 shares. Stephens Invest Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company accumulated 129,239 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Com reported 0.02% stake.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5,204 shares to 118,841 shares, valued at $22.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 43,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,942 shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 3,600 shares to 20,793 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,055 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Mylan (MYL) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mylan And Teva: History Shows Buying The Current Pain Could Be Your Big Future Gain – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Stocks Bounce Back on Dovish Powell, S&P 500 Eyes 3000 – Schaeffers Research” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday’s ETF Movers: RYH, PXMG – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA tentatively approves Mylan’s generic Eliquis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.