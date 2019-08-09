Washington Capital Management Lifted Its Mylan N V (MYL) Position by $615,020; Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Holder Bluefin Trading Has Upped Its Holding by $929,000 as Share Value Rose

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 454.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 464,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 566,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 102,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 559,453 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 6.35 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – COMPANIES EXPECT TO RECEIVE A DECISION FROM EMA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – UNDER AGREEMENT TERMS CO TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SALES ACTIVITY OF PRODUCT IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Expected to be Introduced to US Market in 2018; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Sales Fall 19% in North America — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 201044 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $3.07 million activity. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider AVERY PAUL E bought $89,061. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $239,254 was bought by GABOS PAUL G.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 357,358 shares to 15,094 shares, valued at $886,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 89,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,863 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

