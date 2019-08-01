Washington Capital Management Increases Stake in Mylan N V (MYL); Water Island Capital Boosted Belmond LTD (BEL) Holding by $20.30 Million

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 3.55M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 10/05/2018 – U.S. DoJ investigates Mylan on trade compliance for certain products; 22/03/2018 – MYLAN’S ANDA FOR BACLOFEN APPROVED BY FDA; 23/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan layoffs include some non-union employees; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc. Proposed Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 88.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 845,771 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.93 million, up from 956,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,050 shares to 13,955 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 9,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,035 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.06% or 115,438 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 22,784 shares to 59,527 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herc Hldgs Inc by 79,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,316 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

