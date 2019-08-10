Washington Capital Management Increases Stake in Mylan N V (MYL); Btc Capital Management Lowered Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding as Market Value Rose

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 6.41 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.37, REV VIEW $12.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – ADVERSE EVENTS WERE GENERALLY MILD AND CONSISTENT WITH WELL-ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF COPAXONE; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeti; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi™ Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 1,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 4,589 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 5,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited holds 115,438 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 91 shares.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mylan N.V. (MYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Potential Mylan (MYL)/Upjohn (PFE) Merger a ‘Goldilocks Scenario’ – Mizuho – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan (MYL): Big Drop Sets Up A Contrarian Value Play – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,050 shares to 13,955 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,055 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.07 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 9,603 shares to 38,208 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Start Comparing CVS Stock to UnitedHealth – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Top Food Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Canadian Pacific beats estimates on higher crude shipments, cost control – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kellogg’s (K) Q2 Earnings Likely to be Hurt by Rising Costs – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kraft Heinz (KHC) 1H19 Earnings & Sales Soft, Cost Woes Hurt – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America holds 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,270 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 828 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 34,067 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 1,059 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested in 0.4% or 130,701 shares. Fiera Corporation has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hodges Cap invested in 0.13% or 5,377 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.95% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Godsey And Gibb Assoc holds 71,747 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 47,443 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% or 13,305 shares. Woodstock Corp reported 26,932 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Llc reported 125,914 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.95M shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc stated it has 13,320 shares or 0% of all its holdings.