Washington Capital Management Increased Mylan N V (MYL) Holding by $615,020; Timucuan Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Winnebago Industries (WGO) by $1.87 Million as Share Value Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 435,368 shares traded or 4.28% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 4.06 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 24/04/2018 – MYLAN HEADQUARTERS SEARCHED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT IN 2016; 10/05/2018 – A Mylan Unit Received April 9 Civil Investigative Demand From Commercial Litigation Branch of Justice Department; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 14/05/2018 – Mylan Critic Blumenthal Asks FDA to End `Urgent’ EpiPen Shortage; 20/03/2018 – Mylan Adds to Oncology Portfolio With Launch of Generic Mutamycin Injection; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – Investor Day Highlights Durability of Mylan’s Global Platform; 03/05/2018 – TEVA EXPECTS TO SEE MORE COPAXONE COMPETITION LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Novel Delivery Has Potential to Provide Non-Addictive Treatment Option for Acute Pain

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 376 shares to 1,968 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,830 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) or 115,438 shares.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 64,000 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc by 49,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $73,950 was made by Hughes Bryan L on Wednesday, March 27.