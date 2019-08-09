Washington Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by $615,020; As American Airls Group (AAL) Stock Price Declined, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $786,904 Its Holding

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 152,788 shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Grants Mylan Exclusive License to Commercialize FKB327 in Europe; 23/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan layoffs include some non-union employees; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds Mylan, Exits Allergan; 17/05/2018 – GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair’s last gasp; 12/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo wins a reprieve for Advair; AstraZeneca delays lung cancer trial results; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 075635 Company: MYLAN; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi™ Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 197,377 shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Retail Bank Trust reported 150 shares stake. Valley National Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 553 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Johnson Financial Group Inc has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 2,468 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments invested in 2,651 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,784 were accumulated by Captrust Financial Advsr. Dnb Asset As holds 14,936 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 150 shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers stated it has 0.55% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Millennium Limited Liability Com owns 298,281 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of accumulated 196,633 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amer Grp holds 181,959 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 206 shares. 34,344 were reported by At National Bank. Arrow Fincl Corp owns 1,488 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Johnson Stephen L. 4,000 shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J, worth $112,720. 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 115,438 were reported by Gulf Interest Comml Bank (Uk) Limited. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability holds 0% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) or 91 shares.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 9,940 shares to 9,035 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,793 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

