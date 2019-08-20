Washington Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Mylan N V (MYL) by $615,020 as Valuation Declined; Baillie Gifford & Company Has Trimmed Its Heico (HEI) Stake by $374,966; Market Value Rose

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 3.98M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 201044 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.60; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202970 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 09/05/2018 – Mylan N.V. 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Will Be Responsible for Sales Activity of Product in European Countries; 25/04/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Women’s Healthcare Portfolio with Launch of Generic for Oral Contraceptive Yaz®

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Heico (HEI) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 3,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 244,021 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.15 million, down from 248,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Heico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $144.53. About 238,481 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $60.95M for 68.17 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic by 14,416 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $100.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 24,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 61,489 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Cwm Llc invested in 0% or 188 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 205,496 shares. 2,186 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation. Fred Alger reported 1.02M shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 378,146 shares. 12,000 were accumulated by Kj Harrison Partners Inc. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 11,340 shares. Chilton Limited Liability Company has invested 1.93% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). First Allied Advisory Incorporated accumulated 2,795 shares. Advisors Limited Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 1,547 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al has 0.09% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 128,432 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 49,102 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 0.11% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited has 115,438 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 91 shares.

