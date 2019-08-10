Washington Capital Management Has Trimmed Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding by $1.01 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As One Gas Com (OGS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Ancora Advisors Lowered Position

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in One Gas Inc Com (OGS) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 18,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The hedge fund held 47,774 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, down from 66,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in One Gas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $89.47. About 177,641 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 8,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 10,424 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 18,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02 million shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,792 shares to 56,765 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 76,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD).

More notable recent ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ATO vs. OGS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From ONE Gas, Inc.’s (NYSE:OGS) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ONE Gas Inc (OGS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About ONE Gas, Inc.’s (NYSE:OGS) Earnings Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank holds 95,713 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Llc stated it has 67,324 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset One reported 18,905 shares. Plante Moran Finance stated it has 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Grp has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Federated Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 4,649 shares. Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 803,096 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0.01% or 118,054 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 4.50M shares. Webster Bankshares N A holds 771 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 200 shares. Principal Fincl reported 0.02% stake. Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 347 shares.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23B for 11.69 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv owns 1.64 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 3,644 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md reported 0.52% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Gradient Invs Limited Liability has 0.46% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 57,982 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 70,143 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Pggm has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 2,700 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 19,832 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 51,700 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Kwmg Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hallmark reported 129,841 shares. Meeder Asset reported 4,459 shares stake. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 0% or 158 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability accumulated 198,746 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PNC Changes Prime Rate – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Financial Stocks Flash Buy Signals During Market Pullback – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.