Washington Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position; Segall Bryant & Hamill Increased Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 900 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Washington Capital Management Inc holds 900 shares with $314,000 value, down from 1,800 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $19.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $6.75 during the last trading session, reaching $334.87. About 679,956 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) stake by 139.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc acquired 886,231 shares as Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)’s stock rose 0.09%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 1.52M shares with $35.15 million value, up from 633,726 last quarter. Hain Celestial Group now has $2.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 1.53 million shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018

Among 5 analysts covering Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Hain Celestial has $35 highest and $1800 lowest target. $23.40’s average target is 23.74% above currents $18.91 stock price. Hain Celestial had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by JP Morgan. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 28. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Thursday, February 28 report. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $20 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was initiated by Maxim Group on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. 2.08 million The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares with value of $49.19 million were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P.. 2.00 million shares valued at $47.34M were bought by Welling Glenn W. on Friday, May 17.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Hain Celestial (HAIN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hain Celestial Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for HAIN – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Madison Square Garden, Hain Celestial Group, and Sarepta Therapeutics Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Downgrade Sends Hain Celestial Shares Down 12%: Here’s What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 3,505 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.02% or 12,800 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division stated it has 41,739 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 342,667 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 25,965 shares. Earnest Ltd accumulated 55 shares. Paradice Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 3.45% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 133,039 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 1.89M shares. Ohio-based Mai Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 0.14% or 5.10 million shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.05% or 106,260 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 17,120 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank & Co holds 2,233 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 33,015 shares to 53,184 valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) stake by 171,058 shares and now owns 509,771 shares. Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) was reduced too.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comps Growth Likely to Fuel Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: SPLK, F, ULTA, TSLA, DKS – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 30.01 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty Inc has $380 highest and $30000 lowest target. $345.76’s average target is 3.25% above currents $334.87 stock price. Ulta Beauty Inc had 22 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $375 target. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Loop Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $325 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 15. Nomura maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, March 15 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.07% or 78,629 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 900 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated reported 76,250 shares stake. Chilton Investment Lc stated it has 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Regent Inv Management invested in 578 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Lc reported 11,272 shares stake. First Personal Finance Serv, North Carolina-based fund reported 97 shares. Castleark Lc has 33,414 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Quantum Cap Mgmt invested in 697 shares. Hemenway Tru Lc reported 3,511 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Daiwa Grp stated it has 2,254 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Portolan Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,206 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 13,380 shares.