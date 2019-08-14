Washington Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) as Shares Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Has Boosted by Mirador Capital Partners Lp

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 27,794 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 32,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 8.05M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. WILL PAY EISAI AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300M; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 27/03/2018 – Merck Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 119,564 shares to 9,147 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,563 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

