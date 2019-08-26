Washington Capital Management Has Trimmed By $1.85 Million Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake; Palestra Capital Management Lifted Its Take (TTWO) Position

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased Take (TTWO) stake by 15316.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palestra Capital Management Llc acquired 964,925 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Palestra Capital Management Llc holds 971,225 shares with $91.66M value, up from 6,300 last quarter. Take now has $14.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 37,835 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 52.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 9,940 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Washington Capital Management Inc holds 9,035 shares with $1.69 million value, down from 18,975 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $45.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $171.31. About 34,912 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $134.22’s average target is 3.88% above currents $129.21 stock price. Take-Two Interactive Software had 18 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, August 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Tuesday, August 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6. M Partners maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Monday, July 29. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $13600 target. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy”.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 18.31% above currents $171.31 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $200 target. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.52 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity. 525 shares were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F., worth $100,546.