Washington Capital Management Has Trimmed By $1.01 Million Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position; Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) SI Decreased By 9.56%

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) stake by 44.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 8,278 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Washington Capital Management Inc holds 10,424 shares with $1.28 million value, down from 18,702 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $56.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 1.40 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) had a decrease of 9.56% in short interest. LNTH’s SI was 950,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.56% from 1.05 million shares previously. With 404,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s short sellers to cover LNTH’s short positions. The SI to Lantheus Holdings Inc’s float is 2.58%. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 161,154 shares traded. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) has risen 70.08% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNTH News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lantheus Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNTH); 02/05/2018 – Lantheus Holdings 1Q EPS 21c; 09/05/2018 – Lantheus Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Lantheus Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Lantheus Holdings 1Q Rev $82.6M; 12/03/2018 – LANTHEUS: AGENT SHOWS COMPARABLE MEASURE VS. PET WITH C11 HED; 23/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 12/03/2018 Lantheus Presents New Data on Novel Cardiac PET Imaging Agent LMI 1195 in Development for the Diagnostic Assessment of Ischemic

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $848.43 million. The Company’s principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. It has a 22 P/E ratio. The firm also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke.

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 13.43% above currents $128.93 stock price. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PNC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of PNC in report on Wednesday, March 6 to “Buy” rating.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity. $124,380 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was bought by BUNCH CHARLES E.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 11.39 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

