Washington Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Mylan N V (MYL) as Market Value Declined; Contrarian Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position as Share Value Rose

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 478,437 shares traded or 5.66% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 4.26 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/04/2018 – Recordati Completes Acquisition of International Rights to Cystagon (Cysteamine Bitartrate) From Mylan; 24/04/2018 – MYL: U.S. nears first charges in generic price fixing case, Bloo; 09/05/2018 – Mylan N.V. 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 06/03/2018 – Mylan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS MYLAN IN ARRANGEMENT WITH FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New by 150,000 shares to 792,176 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK) by 15,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 91 shares. 115,438 were reported by Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 900 shares to 900 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,968 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).