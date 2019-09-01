Washington Capital Management Has Raised Mylan N V (MYL) Stake; Cullen Capital Management Cut Stake in Vermilion Energy (VET) as Stock Declined

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 17,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 46,720 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 64,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 573,319 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE); 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY: VALUE INCL. NET DEBT ASSUMPTION,COST PAYMENTS; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 3.44M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 24/04/2018 – AT LEAST TWO COMPANIES ARE ON TRACK TO BE INDICTED IN THE COMING MONTHS, IN ADDITION TO SEVERAL EXECUTIVES – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN 1Q REV. $2.68B, EST. $2.74B; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FDA adds Mylan’s EpiPen to shortage list; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.60; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Acquires Exclusive License to Commercialize in Europe; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate) for Review

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 91 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) has 115,438 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,465 shares to 25,055 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,968 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:ABB) by 23,968 shares to 290,980 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 34,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY).

