Washington Capital Management Has Lifted Mylan N V (MYL) Holding by $615,020; Loudon Investment Management Lifted Its Stake in At&T (T) by $483,600

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 15,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,776 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 149,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 23.25 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 3.31 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 14/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: Advair Diskus Delay Impacted Generics; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 29/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – SUBMISSION OF A REGULATORY APPLICATION TO JAPANESE MHLW FOR ONCE-DAILY FLUTICASONE FUROATE/UMECLIDINIUM/VILANTEROL; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Faces EpiPen Shortage as Slowing Sales Trip Up Its Results; 06/04/2018 – Mylan: Closing of Offering Expected on April 9; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 20/03/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Oncology Portfolio with Launch of Generic Mutamycin® Injection; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Expect to Get Decision From EMA in 2H

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 900 shares to 900 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,793 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) invested in 0.06% or 115,438 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability has 0% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).