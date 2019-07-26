Washington Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Citigroup (C) by $524,830 as Market Value Rose; As Albemarle (ALB) Market Value Declined, Bank Of The West Increased Its Stake

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 3,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,273 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 33,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 601,558 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 8,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 33,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 7.06M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 21/03/2018 – Citi Raises Base Rate; 04/04/2018 – IBS SAYS CITI, RENAISSANCE CAPITAL ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS, SOVA CAPITAL ACTS AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER, ALFA-BANK AS RETAIL MANAGER; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces Redemption of Series E Preferred Stk; 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 27,450 are held by Cambrian Capital Ltd Partnership. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 29,819 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 8,300 are held by Merian Global Investors (Uk). Dana Invest Advsr holds 0.14% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 37,299 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 92,123 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 164,340 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capstone Investment Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 5,147 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 11,268 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 8,814 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 8,100 shares. Korea Invest Corporation owns 95,537 shares. Davenport Lc has invested 0.19% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 29,041 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $52.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 19,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,753 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

