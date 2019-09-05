Washington Capital Management Has Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $1.75 Million as Market Value Rose; Buckhead Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Western Digital (WDC) as Shares Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 37,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 111,920 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 74,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $59.33. About 6.30 million shares traded or 6.47% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 17,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 18,830 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 36,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.87. About 6.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan chairman Jamie Dimon has called bitcoin a “fraud,” and Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley told CNBC in an interview: “You will never see a fund from Vanguard on bitcoin.”; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPECTS REDUCTION IN CONSUMPTION OF RESEARCH: PINTO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monroe Bankshares Mi reported 15,105 shares stake. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Excalibur Corp invested in 3.25% or 34,059 shares. Farmers Tru Com accumulated 102,541 shares or 2.94% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated owns 138,825 shares. Sarasin And Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.89M shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose Co Limited Company invested in 171,132 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Cornercap Invest Counsel stated it has 52,013 shares. 42.33 million were accumulated by Geode Cap Management Limited Company. 323,980 are owned by Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny. 9.46M are owned by Pnc Finance. Spc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability reported 0.18% stake. Stillwater Cap Limited Liability Co has 144,033 shares. Edgewood Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 11.35 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ANET, PYPL, WDC – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Digital Is Looking Beyond The Present – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: RSP, WDC, KLAC, SYMC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Western Digital Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WDC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: Micron Rallies; Light at End of Tunnel for Memory Prices? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Corp accumulated 1,000 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.02% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 55,472 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 117,706 shares. Ims Cap has invested 0.47% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Fdx Advisors holds 0.02% or 7,927 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 24,220 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 0.09% or 265,473 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.49% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Loews reported 0.18% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 2.64M shares. Axa owns 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 78,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 3.57M shares.