Washington Capital Management Has Decreased Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position; Maplelane Capital Upped Take (TTWO) Position

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 900 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Washington Capital Management Inc holds 900 shares with $314,000 value, down from 1,800 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $19.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.46% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $337.02. About 671,505 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Take (TTWO) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc acquired 15,000 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 165,000 shares with $15.57 million value, up from 150,000 last quarter. Take now has $13.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.69. About 1.41M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Monday, July 29 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform” on Tuesday, February 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Stephens.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 150,000 shares to 450,000 valued at $27.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (NYSE:SQM) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) was reduced too.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09M for 30.20 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Buy” rating by Telsey Advisory on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Credit Suisse. Nomura maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, March 15 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 8.