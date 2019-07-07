Washington Capital Management Has Cut Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake as Shares Rose; As Intuit (INTU) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lindsell Train LTD Has Lowered Stake

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 9,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,035 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 18,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $200.94. About 854,552 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573.79 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $270.54. About 895,216 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.15% or 283,381 shares. Lafayette holds 38,632 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP reported 10,817 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdings invested in 0.06% or 12,071 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 2.02 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. De Burlo Gru Incorporated has 700 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 0.08% or 1,125 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Fincl Corporation has 587,687 shares for 4.43% of their portfolio. Cornerstone has 20,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Co owns 8,280 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua Bankshares has 24,666 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corp holds 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 2,018 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 5,130 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph had sold 4,761 shares worth $858,097 on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66 million for 17.56 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Inc by 14,800 shares to 6.47 million shares, valued at $671.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp by 159,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mar Vista Inv Partners Ltd reported 666,523 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 69,993 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has 0.09% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 19,890 shares. Twin Tree LP holds 694 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The has 0.08% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 265,591 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 298 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.84% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 900 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated holds 17,438 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsr holds 4,168 shares. Saturna Cap Corporation invested 3.58% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Federated Invsts Pa holds 15,587 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 22,717 were reported by Epoch Investment Prns.