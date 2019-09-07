Washington Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Mylan N V (MYL) as Share Value Declined; Owens Ill (OI) Market Valuation Declined While First Trust Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 23,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 179,228 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 202,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 1.59M shares traded or 0.93% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 4.31M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 06/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED BY MYLAN INC. AND GUARANTEED BY MYLAN N.V; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Mylan’s Euro Offering; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Faces EpiPen Shortage as Slowing Sales Trip Up Its Results; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: FTNT, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Teva Launches Generic Version of Mylan’s EpiPen for KIds – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA tentatively OK’s Mylan’s pemetrexed; shares up 4% – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mylan (MYL) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan (MYL): Big Drop Sets Up A Contrarian Value Play – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) has 0.06% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 115,438 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 3,600 shares to 20,793 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 9,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,035 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Brazilian Stock Oi S.A. Plunged More Than 25% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Owens-Illinois: A Cautionary Tale Of Unchecked M&A – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Shares Have Dropped 49%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Oi Stock Popped 16% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Amarin, Owens-Illinois And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 451,451 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp owns 250,988 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boston Prtn has 0.04% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 1.70 million shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 1.71 million shares. Nomura Hldg has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). 388,725 were reported by Kestrel Management. Shell Asset Mgmt Company has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Eqis Cap Mgmt stated it has 85,975 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 15,583 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). 199,977 are held by Retirement System Of Alabama. Jensen Mgmt Inc reported 32,620 shares stake. Sei Invests has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Parkside Bancorp Trust holds 1,490 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 413,561 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $22.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 200,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OI’s profit will be $97.91 million for 4.03 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $182,876 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $60,766 was bought by HELLMAN PETER S.