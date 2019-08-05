Washington Capital Management Has Boosted Mylan N V (MYL) Position; GHOST TECHNOLOGY (GHST) Shorts Raised By 476.19%

Washington Capital Management Inc increased Mylan N V (MYL) stake by 44.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Capital Management Inc acquired 21,965 shares as Mylan N V (MYL)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Washington Capital Management Inc holds 71,440 shares with $2.03 million value, up from 49,475 last quarter. Mylan N V now has $9.95B valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 4.89 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. DoJ investigates Mylan on trade compliance for certain products; 25/04/2018 – Mylan at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 27; 23/05/2018 – MYLAN, AMNEAL SUN PHARMA LOSE CHALLENGE TO EPILEPSY DRUG; 28/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – INTRODUCE IN U.S. THIRD COST-SAVING HIV COMBINATION; 24/04/2018 – AT LEAST TWO COMPANIES ARE ON TRACK TO BE INDICTED IN THE COMING MONTHS, IN ADDITION TO SEVERAL EXECUTIVES – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Mylan’s EpiPen Added to FDA List of Medications in Short Supply; 09/05/2018 – Mylan May Be Gem in Rough Generic Sector; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Mylan Exp. EU500m 7Y MS +160 Area; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%

GHOST TECHNOLOGY INC (OTCMKTS:GHST) had an increase of 476.19% in short interest. GHST’s SI was 12,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 476.19% from 2,100 shares previously. It closed at $0.007 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 8,278 shares to 10,424 valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 8,465 shares and now owns 25,055 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 115,438 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd accumulated 91 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Mylan Inc had 18 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $33 target. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Mizuho maintained Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $2500 target. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. SunTrust initiated the shares of MYL in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by J.P. Morgan.

Ghost Technology Inc inserts directly or indirectly, assets in business, investment banks, real estate, green economies, sponsors, fashion, movie, sports, this to have a total diversification to increase capitalization and revenues, and reduce as much as possible the risks of the investments. The company has market cap of $1.16 million. The firm was formerly known as I.A. It currently has negative earnings. Europe Group, Inc. and changed its name to Ghost Technology Inc in April 2008.