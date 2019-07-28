Washington Capital Management Has Boosted Mylan N V (MYL) Holding by $615,020; Selway Asset Management Has Lifted Cvs Caremark (CVS) Position by $607,115 as Shares Declined

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 44,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 3.49M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Mylan Extends Debt Maturities With $1.5B Bond Offering; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 24/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce West Virginia to host informational meeting for former Mylan employees; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 12/04/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 10/05/2018 – U.S. DoJ investigates Mylan on trade compliance for certain products; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 4,583 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cullinan Assocs holds 0.34% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 83,494 shares. Delta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 28,650 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability reported 24,553 shares stake. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.5% or 131,511 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs holds 9,751 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Massachusetts-based Excalibur Mgmt has invested 2.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors accumulated 191,642 shares. Argyle Cap Management has 43,373 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Management has 1.39% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 258,450 shares. Page Arthur B invested in 0.68% or 15,065 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 26,350 were accumulated by Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Com Mi Adv. Gulf Intl Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd has 306,865 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J Hancock Pfd Inc (HPI) by 153,437 shares to 22,750 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 91 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,278 shares to 10,424 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,580 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).