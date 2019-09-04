Washington Capital Management Has Boosted Its Mylan N V (MYL) Position by $615,020; As Macy’s (M) Stock Price Declined, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Trimmed Its Position

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 1.32M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.60; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202671 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – COMPANIES EXPECT TO RECEIVE A DECISION FROM EMA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals from the European Commission and TGA Australia for Semglee™, Biosimilar Insulin Glargine; 25/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce WV urges laid off Mylan employees not to panic; 09/05/2018 – Mylan May Be Gem in Rough Generic Sector; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 078139 Company: MYLAN; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV -CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS CONTINUE TO NEGOTIATE FOR COMMERCIALIZING PRODUCT IN ADDITIONAL TERRITORIES

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 96.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 53,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 55,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 1.39 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 25/05/2018 – Macy’s Details Compensation For Incoming CFO Paula Price; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q EPS 45C; 05/04/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location (PHOTOS); 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 08/05/2018 – Macy’s Star Rewards Are Now Bigger, Better and Available for Everyone; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 18/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3775/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s: Karen Hoguet to Remain in Advisory Role to Support Transition Until Feb. 2

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 4,570 shares to 14,927 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Capital Management Llc by 133,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $12.36M for 90.94 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,500 shares to 5,580 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 9,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,035 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

