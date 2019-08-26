Washington Capital Management Has Boosted Its Mylan N V (MYL) Holding; Greentree Hospitality Group LTD. American Deposita (GHG) Shorts Raised By 1.67%

Greentree Hospitality Group LTD. American Deposita (NYSE:GHG) had an increase of 1.67% in short interest. GHG’s SI was 935,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.67% from 920,300 shares previously. With 56,700 avg volume, 17 days are for Greentree Hospitality Group LTD. American Deposita (NYSE:GHG)’s short sellers to cover GHG’s short positions. It closed at $10.6 lastly. It is down 28.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GHG News: 16/04/2018 Columbia Global Tech Adds GreenTree Hospitality; 18/04/2018 – AUSGOLD LTD AUC.AX – APPOINTS MATTHEW GREENTREE AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD GHG.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB0.98 (US$0.16); 15/05/2018 – GreenTree: 1Q Earnings Per Share at $0.16 Vs $0.13 Year Ago; 15/05/2018 – GreenTree: Estimates Full-Year Revenue Growth of 20-25% in 2018; 15/05/2018 – GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD GHG.N – COMPANY PROVIDED GUIDANCE FOR GROWTH IN FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF 20-25% FROM 2017; 15/05/2018 – GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd: 1Q Total Revenue Up 23.3% on Year to $32.7M

Washington Capital Management Inc increased Mylan N V (MYL) stake by 44.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Capital Management Inc acquired 21,965 shares as Mylan N V (MYL)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Washington Capital Management Inc holds 71,440 shares with $2.03M value, up from 49,475 last quarter. Mylan N V now has $9.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 67,999 shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 23/04/2018 – Mylan Presenting at Conference Apr 27; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN GETS INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM DOJ OVER TAA COMPLIANCE; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209594 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. It has a 20.38 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities.

Among 12 analysts covering Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mylan has $45 highest and $2200 lowest target. $33.08’s average target is 77.18% above currents $18.67 stock price. Mylan had 17 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. Credit Suisse maintained Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $37 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho.

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 376 shares to 1,968 valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 900 shares and now owns 900 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 115,438 are owned by Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).