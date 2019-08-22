Washington Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Mylan N V (MYL) by $615,020; Icf International (ICFI) Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Decreased Position as Stock Rose

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Icf International Inc (ICFI) by 29.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 122,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 287,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 410,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icf International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $84.02. About 40,382 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 1.20M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FDA adds Mylan’s EpiPen to shortage list; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Faces EpiPen Shortage as Slowing Sales Trip Up Its Results; 27/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan and local union agree on buyout terms; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN GETS INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM DOJ OVER TAA COMPLIANCE; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Estimates 75% of Cash Flows Generated Are ‘Stable and Durable’; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Mylan’s Euro Offering; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Grants Mylan Exclusive License to Commercialize FKB327 in Europe; 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 9,940 shares to 9,035 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,424 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Company reported 91 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 0.06% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 115,438 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 119,001 shares. State Street stated it has 372,262 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 20,317 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Company invested in 992,214 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 32,709 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 236,900 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.01% or 10,280 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 645,437 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mcclain Value Mgmt Ltd holds 33,309 shares or 3.47% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 9,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Axa, a France-based fund reported 71,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc reported 7,971 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 106 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na has 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Sterling Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 44,695 shares to 261,321 shares, valued at $18.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 38,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

