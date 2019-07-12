Washington Capital Management Decreased Citigroup (C) Stake by $524,830 as Stock Rose; Comcast (CMCSA) Holder Huntington National Bank Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.19 Million as Stock Price Rose

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 30,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 360,853 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43M, down from 391,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 7.40M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/03/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: NBC News identifying suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt #AustinBombings; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Unconcerned About Regulatory Risk of Closing a Comcast-Fox Deal — Letter; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £16 BLN UNSECURED BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO FOR 364 DAYS AFTER INITIAL BORROWING; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING COMPOSITION TO CONTINUE SHIFT TOWARDS CONNECTIVITY-DRIVEN BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING – EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Business Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Video Customers 22.3M; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox: Group to Launch Later This Year; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 09/05/2018 – Comcast could take on significant debt in a deal for the Fox assets, sources say; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 59C

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 8,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 33,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.81. About 8.99 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: Returned $3.1B of Cap to Common Hldrs; 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Limited has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). B Riley Wealth Mngmt invested in 10,859 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Inc has invested 1.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.22M shares. 13,127 were reported by Savant Cap Limited Company. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 479,711 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 827,882 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 203,626 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Braun Stacey invested in 178,903 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 57,590 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 509,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Continental Advsr Ltd Co has 22,100 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Expectations are low for bank earnings but investors say ‘buy’ – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intelsat rising after Pai expects fall C-band action – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Camber Energy Provides Final Agreements Related to its Preferred C Shareholder to the NYSE American in Connection with its Planned Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.28B for 9.76 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.74 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 18, 2019 : CMCSA, QQQ, VIAB, COST, FLEX, MGI – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast Is Investing in European TV and … Home Health Care? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Is Squeezing Comcast’s and Charter’s Virtual Carriers – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: CMCSA – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports for Apple, Comcast & Morgan Stanley – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 427,314 shares to 4.80 million shares, valued at $60.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 317,513 were accumulated by Parsons Ri. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp stated it has 0.57% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Washington-based Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.6% or 179,524 shares. Crow Point Prns Ltd Com stated it has 450,200 shares. Trust Department Mb Fin Bancshares N A holds 1,434 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Bancorp & Tru has invested 0.79% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 7,196 shares. 24,378 are held by Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Regis Mngmt Ltd Com owns 16,530 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ingalls And Snyder Lc invested in 53,539 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc stated it has 668,200 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap Inc has 286,581 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. On Thursday, January 24 the insider Murdock Daniel C. sold $30,036.