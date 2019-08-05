Wasatch Advisors Upped Its Mei Pharma (MEIP) Position by $1.14 Million; Farallon Capital Management Cut Its Position in Visa (V) as Share Price Rose

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 30.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 709,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.57M, down from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $9.38 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 10.83 million shares traded or 57.29% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 52.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 380,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 729,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $1.635. About 237,439 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY; 23/05/2018 – GROWTH EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND V LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 09/05/2018 – MEI Pharma 3Q Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – BELIEVES ITS CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THROUGH FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 30/05/2018 – Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma Announce Upcoming Presentation at ASCO 2018 on the design of the Phase lll PRIMULA study of Pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in adult patients unfit f; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 29.38 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Company reported 117,571 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,510 shares. 500,000 were accumulated by Southpoint Cap Lp. American National Ins Tx stated it has 0.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Nebraska-based Bridges Mngmt Inc has invested 2.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 2.47% stake. Ithaka Grp Ltd Llc reported 7.03% stake. Aureus Asset Limited Co holds 4.7% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 227,129 shares. Ledyard Bankshares stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Kansas-based Intrust Savings Bank Na has invested 1.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bluemar Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 2.71% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bainco Intl has invested 1.96% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ativo Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.98% or 14,858 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Capital stated it has 18,834 shares. Harding Loevner LP holds 260 shares.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 50,000 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $20.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ready Cap Corp by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 217,205 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $120.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,847 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).