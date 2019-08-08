Wasatch Advisors Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $1.18 Million; Share Price Rose; Financial Counselors Has Decreased Its Cms Energy (CMS) Stake by $4.86 Million

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 91.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 88,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 8,271 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, down from 96,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.39. About 215,545 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 23/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): April 23 CMS Deadline Extended; 23/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 74. Interim Reporting; 10/04/2018 – Admired High School Principal Joins CMS Technology Partners K12 Education Division; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CMS Energy Corp. Jr Sub Nts ‘BBB-‘: Rtgs Afrmd; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Years; 10/04/2018 – Closure of Coal-Fired Power Plants Accelerates, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch, Finance Committee Republicans Praise CMS on Medicare Advantage, Encourage Transparency and Outreach; 29/03/2018 – Contentstack Introduces CMS Modular Blocks, A Dynamic New Way to Create Pages Quickly and Easily

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 22,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, down from 113,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.07M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.86 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 694,494 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $130.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 12,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr reported 0.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 850 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,089 shares. 66,644 were reported by First Allied Advisory. 100,264 are held by Burke & Herbert Bancshares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.7% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 262 are owned by Somerset. Sei Investments holds 0.24% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Co has 0.99% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 99,133 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 117,991 shares. The Florida-based Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Daiwa Gru reported 168,694 shares. Benin Management Corporation holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 13,855 shares. The Missouri-based Plancorp Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Comerica Bank & Trust owns 0.25% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 573,050 shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 12,589 shares to 186,740 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 187,147 shares. 314,288 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. 33,730 were reported by Commonwealth Bank Of Australia. Atria Invests Limited Co owns 5,924 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 521,672 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Evercore Wealth Management Lc reported 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Westwood Group Inc Inc holds 0.85% or 1.47 million shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 12,390 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.15% or 212,124 shares in its portfolio. Financial Services reported 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Highland Limited holds 126,882 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 484 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 16,568 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 635,654 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc reported 41,649 shares.