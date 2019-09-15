Wasatch Advisors Stake in Digimarc New (DMRC) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Amg Funds Boosted Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 11,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 48,274 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 36,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Digimarc Corp New (DMRC) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 25,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 114,625 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, down from 140,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Digimarc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 94,934 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $93.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 2,415 shares to 4,068 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $10.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc by 62,501 shares to 112,545 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2019Q1.