Wasatch Advisors Raised Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) by $2.47 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Held by King Wealth Management Group Llc

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,576 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 77,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 24.37 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 57,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.04M, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.28% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 53,771 shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc by 841,289 shares to 112,079 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 373,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Ctrip (CTRP): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CTRP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : CTRP, SNPS, NTAP, CPRT, LB, TARO, VIPS, HTHT, SQM, PLUS, SBLK, MOD – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ctrip Celebrates Customer Service Day Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip and UNDP Co-launch ‘Travel for Good Alliance’ to Beat Air Pollution – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,550 shares to 1,578 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV) by 5,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,584 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Mdy (MDY).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.