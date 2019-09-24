Wasatch Advisors Raised Investar Hldg (ISTR) Position By $1.47 Million; Williams Jones & Associates Raised Its Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Position

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) stake by 24.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc acquired 1,515 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 7,706 shares with $1.94 million value, up from 6,191 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co Com now has $68.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $252.98. About 481,128 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) stake by 45.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc acquired 63,799 shares as Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR)’s stock rose 5.05%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 204,026 shares with $4.87M value, up from 140,227 last quarter. Investar Hldg Corp now has $233.42 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 9,598 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 4,000 shares to 64,741 valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) stake by 16,617 shares and now owns 60,178 shares. Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) was reduced too.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) stake by 10,062 shares to 821,049 valued at $107.02M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 3,875 shares and now owns 644,651 shares. Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

