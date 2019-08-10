Wasatch Advisors Raised By $3.06 Million Its Insulet (PODD) Position; Enlink Midstream Llcunits Representing LI (ENLC) SI Increased By 5.49%

Enlink Midstream Llcunits Representing LI (NYSE:ENLC) had an increase of 5.49% in short interest. ENLC’s SI was 11.58M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.49% from 10.98M shares previously. With 2.05M avg volume, 6 days are for Enlink Midstream Llcunits Representing LI (NYSE:ENLC)’s short sellers to cover ENLC’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 3.30M shares traded or 24.30% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased Insulet Corp (PODD) stake by 5.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc acquired 32,222 shares as Insulet Corp (PODD)’s stock rose 44.93%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 590,445 shares with $56.15 million value, up from 558,223 last quarter. Insulet Corp now has $9.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.47% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $152.31. About 671,956 shares traded or 28.47% up from the average. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 04/05/2018 – Contify Life Sci: Insulet Achieves Key Milestones to Support its Transition to Direct Operations in Europe on July 1, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 03/05/2018 – Insulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis; 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M; 03/05/2018 – INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations

Among 9 analysts covering Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Insulet Corp had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 6. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, August 6. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of PODD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Canaccord Genuity. Morgan Stanley maintained Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) on Tuesday, July 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 0.14% or 52,745 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Rech reported 0.01% stake. Aqr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Moreover, Timpani Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.44% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). 2,839 are owned by Old Natl National Bank In. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Next Century Growth Llc accumulated 124,880 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Ftb holds 0% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 95 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 0.01% or 2,630 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Sit Invest has 33,550 shares. 119,497 were reported by Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability.

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) stake by 62,935 shares to 279,000 valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) stake by 17,440 shares and now owns 76,795 shares. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. EnLink Midstream LLC had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Mitsubishi UFJ. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Citigroup initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The Company’s midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.