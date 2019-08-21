Wasatch Advisors Raised By $1.31 Million Its Eagle Bancorp Md (EGBN) Holding; Chemung Financial (CHMG) Sentiment Is 2.21

Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.26, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 31 funds increased and started new positions, while 14 sold and decreased their stock positions in Chemung Financial Corp. The funds in our database reported: 1.69 million shares, up from 1.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Chemung Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 22 New Position: 9.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 657 shares traded. Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG) has declined 1.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan; 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. The company has market cap of $192.31 million. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It has a 8.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit.

Chemung Canal Trust Co holds 4.48% of its portfolio in Chemung Financial Corporation for 400,731 shares. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owns 213,687 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 7,273 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 94,431 shares.

Analysts await Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, down 11.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.11 per share. CHMG’s profit will be $4.75M for 10.13 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Chemung Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.92% negative EPS growth.

