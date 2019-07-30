Wasatch Advisors Position in Monro (MNRO) Boosted as Stock Rose; As Flowserve (FLS) Market Value Rose, Edgepoint Investment Group Has Increased Stake

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 49,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.09M, up from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.96. About 26,110 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 45.25% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 198,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.02 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722.99 million, up from 15.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $50.25. About 28,871 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 2.88M shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $57.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,712 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gp invested in 4,707 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 921,833 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 49,377 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Com Of America stated it has 371 shares. Art Advsrs Limited reported 18,473 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 26,753 are held by Amalgamated Bank. Raymond James Associates owns 8,795 shares. Northern Trust invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 14,850 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan-based fund reported 477,391 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.03% or 232,169 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 129,752 shares stake. Raymond James Financial Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested 0.19% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Usa Portformulas, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,877 shares. Timessquare Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.47% or 704,149 shares. Moreover, Sei has 0.05% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 89,085 shares. Serv Automobile Association reported 5,194 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 7,313 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 0.03% or 855,857 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 19,552 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co invested in 86,444 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jefferies Gp Lc holds 14,255 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 76,525 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $179.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 11,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

