Wasatch Advisors Lowered Position in Heico New (HEI.A) as Shares Were Volatile; Kirklands (KIRK) Holder Signia Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 217,205 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.33 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.66. About 194,700 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (KIRK) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 64,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.62% . The institutional investor held 619,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 683,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kirklands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 11.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 880,430 shares traded or 47.37% up from the average. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 84.80% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT W. MICHAEL MADDEN RESIGNED; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s 4th-Quarter Same-Store Sales Rose 2%; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s: W. Michael Madden Resigns as President and CEO; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – ON A 13-WEEK COMPARISON, QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2.0% AGAINST A DECLINE OF 4.6% IN PRIOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kirkland’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIRK); 13/03/2018 The Lawyer [Reg]: Exclusive: Kirkland raids four firms for restructuring push; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.2 – 2km ESE of Kirkland, Washington; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Cravath M&A litigator Goldstein leaves for Kirkland & Ellis; 13/04/2018 – M&A Litigator Sandra Goldstein Leaves Cravath for Kirkland & Ellis; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s Names COO Michael Cairnes as Acting CEO

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 45,878 shares to 323,971 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Superior Grp Of Companies In (NASDAQ:SGC) by 63,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $340,218 activity. PLEAS CHARLES III had bought 100,000 shares worth $239,000 on Wednesday, June 12.

