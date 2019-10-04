Wasatch Advisors Lowered Holding in Five Below (FIVE) by $15.09 Million; Ancient Art LP Cut Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Position as Valuation Rose

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 111,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 903,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 39,999 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500.

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 125,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.11 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $127.46. About 58,048 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $10.00 million for 177.03 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.29M for 8.40 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

